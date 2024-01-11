Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $223.99 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

