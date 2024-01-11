OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,075 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 650,568 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

