Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $53.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

