Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.96% of Omega Flex worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 219.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OFLX traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.05. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

