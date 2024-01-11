Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. 550,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

