OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for OptimizeRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $14.85 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $269.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

