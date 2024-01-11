Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $109.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

