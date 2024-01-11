Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.