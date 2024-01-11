Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £136.80 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.06) per share, for a total transaction of £136.80 ($174.38).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,149 ($27.39) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($191.75).

On Friday, November 10th, Gavin Hill bought 8 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,924 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £153.92 ($196.20).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

LON OXIG traded down GBX 34.38 ($0.44) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,195.62 ($27.99). 38,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,843. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,165.05, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 1,941.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.52) to GBX 2,955 ($37.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.04) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,281 ($29.08).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Stories

