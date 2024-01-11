PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
