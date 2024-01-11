PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

