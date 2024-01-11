Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.46% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $940,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.