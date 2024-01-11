Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.49. 1,942,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,965,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Specifically, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

