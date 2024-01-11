Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $317.45. 2,739,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day moving average of $254.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $325.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

