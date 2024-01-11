Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,999. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $325.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $254.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

