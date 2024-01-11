Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $325.37 and last traded at $319.26, with a volume of 848674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,908.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

