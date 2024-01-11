Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $80.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

PZZA stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. 106,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

