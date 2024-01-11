Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of PK opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

