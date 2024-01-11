Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
