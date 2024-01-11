Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 15th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRRWF. CIBC dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Lawn

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.1 %

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.