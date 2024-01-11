Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 1-Year High at $464.03

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $464.03 and last traded at $461.62, with a volume of 35506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

