Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Short Interest Update

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTEF remained flat at C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.35 and a 12 month high of C$0.80.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

