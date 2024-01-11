Parthenon LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parthenon LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,909,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.