Parthenon LLC Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Landstar System makes up approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Landstar System worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $186.65. 48,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.