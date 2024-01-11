Parthenon LLC Has $30.25 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 4.5% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,468. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.