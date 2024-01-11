Parthenon LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Clarus worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Clarus by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 30.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 79,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,402. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

