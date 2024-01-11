Parthenon LLC Sells 234 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. 1,025,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,315. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

