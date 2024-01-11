Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,005 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,221,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

