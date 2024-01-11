Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $299,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

GXO opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

