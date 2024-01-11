Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $328,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

CarMax stock opened at $72.58 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

