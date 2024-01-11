Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $341,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,983,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $134.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.48. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $242.17.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.