Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $345,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,739 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

