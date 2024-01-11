Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $442,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $104.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

