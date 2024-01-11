Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $490,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE D opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.