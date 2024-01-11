Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New $572,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

