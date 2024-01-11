Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

