Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPHD opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

