Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,900 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DocuSign by 7.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

