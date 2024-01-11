Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $478.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $325.96 and a 12-month high of $487.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.