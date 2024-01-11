Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.