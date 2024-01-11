Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Paychex were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

PAYX stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.