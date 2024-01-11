PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 5,960,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,463,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

