Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.26%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $261,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $214,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

