Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). Approximately 134,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 32,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Pennant International Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The company has a market cap of £11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

