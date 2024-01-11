Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119,197 shares during the period. Pentair accounts for 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $22,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 473,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

