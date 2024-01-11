Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $280.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $248.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Shares of PEN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,179. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

