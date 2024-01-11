Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $248.00 to $280.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Penumbra traded as high as $257.23 and last traded at $257.23. 152,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 383,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.86.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

