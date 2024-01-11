PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.