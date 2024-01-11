PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Trimmed by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

