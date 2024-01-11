Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,214 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,140. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

