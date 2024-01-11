Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 124,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

PTPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 44,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.67% and a negative net margin of 181.87%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

